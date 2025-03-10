NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

