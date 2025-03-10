Neo Price Tops $8.26 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $8.26 or 0.00010045 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $582.59 million and approximately $34.03 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo is an open-source blockchain platform designed to enable a Smart Economy by integrating digital assets, smart contracts, and digital identity. Founded in 2014 by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Neo leverages the Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) consensus mechanism for fast, finalised transactions. It features a dual-token system: NEO for governance and GAS for transaction fees. Key tools include NeoFS for decentralised storage, NeoNS for domain naming, and the Neo Oracle Service to access off-chain data. Neo supports multiple programming languages, enabling seamless dApp development. Its migration from Neo Legacy to Neo N3 introduces improved performance, enhanced governance, and a robust developer-friendly environment. Neo also offers cross-chain interoperability through NeoX and quantum-resistant cryptography via NeoQS. With its advanced features and scalability, Neo aims to create a decentralised, secure foundation for the next-generation digital economy.”

