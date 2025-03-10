New Insight Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

New Insight Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 5.9% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors owned 0.42% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $99.30 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

