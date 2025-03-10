New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $235,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

