New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $452,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQFree Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

