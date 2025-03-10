New Insight Wealth Advisors Purchases 15,617 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 297.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHG opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.