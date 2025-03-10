NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

