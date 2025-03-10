Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,114,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 263,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

