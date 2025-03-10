Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 28.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,114,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 263,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

