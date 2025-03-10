Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 97,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 336,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
