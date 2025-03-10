Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

