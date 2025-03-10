Notcoin Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $218.37 million and approximately $106.98 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79,872.48 or 1.00249832 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,599.50 or 0.99907208 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,957,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,957,533.56. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00203077 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $72,490,079.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

