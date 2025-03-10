O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Highland Peak Capital LLC

Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809,237 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass makes up about 23.0% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 2.51% of O-I Glass worth $42,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 81,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

OI opened at $11.85 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

