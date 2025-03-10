Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance

Shares of LON OSEC remained flat at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.55 million, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.46.

Get Octopus AIM VCT 2 alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.