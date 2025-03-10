Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance
Shares of LON OSEC remained flat at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £75.55 million, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.46.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile
