OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases Shares of 2,591 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $235.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $241.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

