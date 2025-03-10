ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Issues Earnings Results

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

STKS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. 103,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.