Orange (OTC:ORANY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Orange S.A. (OTC:ORANY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 141925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Orange SA provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services.
