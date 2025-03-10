Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $575.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $619.75 and its 200 day moving average is $607.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.