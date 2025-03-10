Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $245.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.