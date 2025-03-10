Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RECS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

RECS stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.