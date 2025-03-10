Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,623,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 323,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $102,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $345.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $642.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

