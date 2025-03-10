Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Buys C$88,365.76 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa acquired 5,600 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76.

Rodrigo Sousa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Rodrigo Sousa bought 248 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,906.24.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 389,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$33.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POU

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.