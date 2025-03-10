Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 5.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $635.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $664.88 and its 200-day moving average is $651.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

