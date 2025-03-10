PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $28.47 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $28.47 million and $2.90 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

