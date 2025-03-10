Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,207,685.10 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Cunningham Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $432,333.27.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 459,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 497.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,264 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 598,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

