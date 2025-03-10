Penelope (Penny) Winn Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stockland (ASX:SGP) Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Winn purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.12 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,800.00 ($129,620.25).

Stockland Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Stockland alerts:

Stockland Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stockland’s payout ratio is 253.85%.

Stockland Company Profile

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.