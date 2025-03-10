Pepper Money Limited (PPM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on April 17th

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 42.0% increase from Pepper Money’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

