Pepper Money Limited (PPM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on April 17th

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPMGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 42.0% increase from Pepper Money’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Pepper Money Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pepper Money Company Profile

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

Dividend History for Pepper Money (ASX:PPM)

