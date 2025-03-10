Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COF. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

