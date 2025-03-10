Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,321,000. United Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 2.8 %

ETN stock opened at $285.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.