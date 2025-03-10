Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 50.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Amphenol by 315.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

