Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Barings LLC grew its stake in NU by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 920,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NU by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,747,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,664 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of NU by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,100 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

