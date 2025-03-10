Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

