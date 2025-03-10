Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,284,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,382,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFE opened at $26.71 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.99%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.