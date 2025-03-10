Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHAT shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 992,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $125,928.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,464.35. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $51,968.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,040.10. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $240,551. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

