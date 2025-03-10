Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Plato Gold Stock Up 25.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.42.
About Plato Gold
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
