PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,188 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $30,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $333.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.07 and its 200 day moving average is $339.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.