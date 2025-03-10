PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in CME Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 146,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CME Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 630,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,085.45. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,076 shares of company stock worth $4,271,496 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CME opened at $254.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.85. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $258.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

