PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $44,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.