Polygon (MATIC) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $441.30 million and $5.13 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000918 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,145.20 or 0.99814303 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,916.87 or 0.98339715 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,783,718 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
