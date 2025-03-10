Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Sells 100,203 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 100,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £51,103.53 ($66,059.37).

Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 1,162 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £639.10 ($826.14).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

PMI stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 50.50 ($0.65). The company had a trading volume of 2,712,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 83 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.62.

Premier Miton Group Announces Dividend

About Premier Miton Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is currently 422.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.