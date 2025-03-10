ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s previous close.

PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

