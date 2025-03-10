ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s previous close.
PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
