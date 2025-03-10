Qubic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.22 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Qubic has a market capitalization of $89.65 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qubic has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,895.75 or 1.00145708 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,906.66 or 0.98950790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 135,387,097,758,362 coins and its circulating supply is 113,980,539,277,623 coins. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 135,387,097,758,362 with 113,980,539,277,623 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000075 USD and is down -24.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $5,498,141.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

