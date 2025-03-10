RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 17th.

RADCOM Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 183,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Value Base Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

