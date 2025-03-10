Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $197.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

