Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $149.13 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

