Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 162,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

