Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $498,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

