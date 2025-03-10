Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 940,775 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $93.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.