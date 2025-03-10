Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $73.11 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,540,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,918 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 826,259 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 526,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 381,889 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

