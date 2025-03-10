Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $90.76 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,899,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,759,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

